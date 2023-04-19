Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,148.28 or 0.07102390 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $13.11 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

