Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

