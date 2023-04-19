Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $48,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,872,000 after acquiring an additional 213,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 450,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

