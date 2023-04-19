Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.52 and last traded at C$138.78. Approximately 78,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 65,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.37. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

