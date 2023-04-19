Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (INXX)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.