Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Up 2.5%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 348,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,238,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.