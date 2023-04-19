Comparing Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advanced Biomedical Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -26.07% -31.80% -23.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 28.89 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $45.84 million 8.62 -$7.94 million ($1.52) -31.04

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable), Electro-Acuscope 80L, Neuroscope 230B, Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model), Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study), and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.