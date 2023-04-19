Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 873,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.0 %

CNXC stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. 28,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,030. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $107.80 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

