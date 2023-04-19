Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

