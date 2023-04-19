Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $414.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

