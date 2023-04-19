Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

