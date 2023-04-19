Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

