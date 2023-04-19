ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.81.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

