ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 325,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.81.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

