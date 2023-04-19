Contrasting Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -4.72% 5.29% 1.59% Accenture 11.00% 30.73% 15.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.86 billion 0.19 -$182.00 million ($0.89) -3.79 Accenture $61.59 billion 2.87 $6.88 billion $10.86 25.78

This table compares Conduent and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conduent and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 2 6 12 0 2.50

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $314.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Conduent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment is involved in government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state, and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment includes systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

