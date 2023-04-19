Contrasting JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Rating) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of JX Luxventure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Weyco Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Weyco Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JX Luxventure and Weyco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JX Luxventure N/A N/A N/A Weyco Group 8.40% 14.07% 10.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JX Luxventure $59.00 million 0.06 -$37.22 million N/A N/A Weyco Group $351.74 million 0.71 $29.54 million $3.07 8.47

This table compares JX Luxventure and Weyco Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weyco Group has higher revenue and earnings than JX Luxventure.

Volatility & Risk

JX Luxventure has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyco Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JX Luxventure and Weyco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JX Luxventure 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Weyco Group beats JX Luxventure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores. The Corporate Stores focuses on the owning and operating corporate stores. The OEM segment comprises of products that are designed by customers but manufactured by the company. It offers men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Shishi, China.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada. The North American Retail Operations segment operates online shops and company-owned stores in cities. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Glendale, WI.

