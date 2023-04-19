Cormark Comments on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

About Greenlane Renewables

GRN stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.