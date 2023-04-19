Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.