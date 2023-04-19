Cosmos Price Reaches $11.96 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $205.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.96 or 0.00041023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001271 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.