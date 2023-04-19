Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $496.03. 1,097,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,313. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $609.18. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.20 and a 200-day moving average of $489.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,990,000 after buying an additional 160,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

