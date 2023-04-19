Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.76. The company had a trading volume of 324,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

