Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 6,871,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.