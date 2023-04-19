Cott (TSE:BCB) Trading Up 2.6%

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.52. Approximately 1,160,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.

Cott Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.00.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

