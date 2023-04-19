Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $499.99 and last traded at $499.99. 22,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 112,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.87. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 321,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

