Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 117,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 382,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 451,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

