Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CREC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 188,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

