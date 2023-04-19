Critical Analysis: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and GeneLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.47 -$44.04 million ($1.90) -1.76 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and GeneLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. is engaged in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically customized health and wellness solutions. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

