Critical Contrast: JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) & (NYSE:DLA)

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Rating) and (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JX Luxventure and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JX Luxventure $59.00 million 0.06 -$37.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JX Luxventure.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JX Luxventure 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JX Luxventure and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of JX Luxventure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JX Luxventure and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JX Luxventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JX Luxventure beats on 2 of the 2 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores. The Corporate Stores focuses on the owning and operating corporate stores. The OEM segment comprises of products that are designed by customers but manufactured by the company. It offers men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Shishi, China.

