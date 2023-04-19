Critical Survey: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) vs. Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.07) -17.37 Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.88 $24.58 million $0.11 18.55

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Austin Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Austin Gold presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 320.00%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -7.06% -6.94% Copper Mountain Mining 9.14% -10.38% -4.65%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

