Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.12), with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 million, a PE ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.83.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Featured Stories

