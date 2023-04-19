Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.91. 540,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.57.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

