Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

