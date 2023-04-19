Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle



Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

