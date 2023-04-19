Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 53,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Cryptoblox Technologies, Inc focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

