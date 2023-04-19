CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading 3.3% Higher

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 390,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,938,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

