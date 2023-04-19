Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

