Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 202,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

