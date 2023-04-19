CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

