Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Quadratic Deflation ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.08% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDD. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF stock remained flat at $15.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 98,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

