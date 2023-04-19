Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 750 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.8 %

EW stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. 2,737,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

