Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes $1.88 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Lancaster Colony makes up approximately 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.34. 19,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,092. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

