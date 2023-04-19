Daniels&Tansey LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,988,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $248.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.