Daniels&Tansey LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

