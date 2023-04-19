Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.40

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.40 ($55.87) and traded as high as €59.14 ($64.28). Danone shares last traded at €58.83 ($63.95), with a volume of 1,348,684 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

