Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. 228,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

