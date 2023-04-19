Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

