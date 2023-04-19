Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

