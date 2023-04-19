DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.1 days.

DCC Stock Performance

DCCPF stock remained flat at $53.44 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

Get DCC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.