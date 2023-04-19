Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $477.44 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $480.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.