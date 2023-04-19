Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.08.

NYSE DECK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.58. 134,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,810. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $480.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.