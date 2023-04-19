Decred (DCR) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.49 or 0.00069943 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $305.01 million and $2.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00143457 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,888,270 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

